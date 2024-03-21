Highest-paying health systems for entry-level jobs

Hospitals and health systems offer some of the highest wages for entry-level workers, going head-to-head with major companies in most states and large cities, according to a recent analysis.

Notably, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare offers the most high-paying entry level jobs of any major company, with 87.84% of positions offering pay above the median in its different service areas. It was the only large for-profit hospital company to make the ranking of major companies and stood in the top three among Citigroup (82.49%) and Bank of America (80.21%). The system was also named the highest-paying in multiple states and cities, as was St. Louis-based Ascension.

CashNet, an online lending platform, published the report ranking the top companies for high-paying entry-level jobs across America on March 6. The company compared publicly available job salary data from Indeed as of December 2023 with local wage data reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In each city and state, the 100 largest companies by number of employees were included and ranked by the percentage of their entry level jobs that pay above the median level in that area. Read more about the methodology here.

Although retailers and restaurant chains were also included in the analysis, Becker's breakdown of the report only includes hospitals and health systems.

Below, find the states and cities where the highest-paying company for entry-level jobs is a hospital or health system. Each organization is listed alongside its headquarters — note that some multistate systems are headquartered in a different state or city than the one where they are the highest-paying employer — and the percentage of its entry-level job listings above the area's median pay.

Editor's note: If a state or large city is not included below, a hospital or health system was not the highest-paying company in that area. View the full report, including non-healthcare companies, here.

Highest-paying health system, by state:

Alabama: Baptist Health (Montgomery) — 94.46% of entry jobs above median pay in the state

Colorado: Denver Health — 98.84%

Connecticut: Trinity Health of New England (Hartford) — 93.26%

Delaware: Bayhealth (Dover) — 80.38%

Georgia: Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) — 86.27%

Hawaii: Hawaii Pacific Health (Honolulu) — 83.23%

Idaho: Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls) — 67.09%

Illinois: Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston) — 81.88%

Indiana: Deaconess Health System (Evansville) — 84.03%

Iowa: UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines) — 98.02%

Maine: Northern Light Health (Brewer) — 99.37%

Massachusetts: Tenet Healthcare (Dallas, Texas) — 98.56%

Michigan: Corewell Health (Grand Rapids) — 94.4%

Mississippi: Memorial Hospital at Gulfport — 94.63%

Nebraska: CHI Health (Omaha) — 83.26%

New Hampshire: SolutionHealth (Bedford) — 96.27%

New Mexico: UNM Hospital (Albuquerque) — 92.86%

North Carolina: UNC Health (Chapel Hill) — 93.95%

North Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) — 84.46%

Ohio: Mercy Health (Cincinnati) — 98.03%

Pennsylvania: Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) — 92.19%

Rhode Island: Lifespan (Providence) — 80.2%

South Carolina: Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston) — 99.54%

South Dakota: Monument Health (Rapid City) — 81.4%

West Virginia: WVU Medicine (Morgantown) — 84.08%

Wisconsin: Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.) — 98.21%

Wyoming: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 93.04%

Highest-paying health system, by city:

Atlanta: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta — 100% of entry jobs above median pay in the city

Austin: Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.) — 86.91%

Boston: Boston Medical Center — 96.72%

Charlotte, N.C.: Atrium Health — 99%

Chicago: Rush University Medical Center — 88.31%

Columbus, Ohio: Mount Carmel Health — 96.72%

Denver: Denver Health — 94.96%

Houston: Memorial Hermann Health System — 88%

Indianapolis: Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.) — 93.75%

Los Angeles: Children's Hospital of Los Angeles — 94.55%

Jacksonville, Fla.: Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.) — 92.68%

Phoenix: Tenet Healthcare (Dallas, Texas) — 90.91%

San Antonio: Tenet Healthcare (Dallas, Texas) — 86.11%

San Diego: Sharp HealthCare — 86.62%

Seattle: Seattle Children's — 94.04%