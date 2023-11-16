CRNA compensation grows 9.6%

High demand continues to affect compensation for certified registered nurse anesthetists, resulting in a 9.6% increase in median total cash compensation from 2022 to 2023, according to one new survey.

The finding is from an annual advanced practitioner compensation survey from Chicago-based consulting firm SullivanCotter.

The survey is based on information from 816 organizations representing more than 124,000 individual advanced practice providers and more than 3,400 advanced practitioner leaders from across the U.S. Results of the survey were released on Nov. 15.

Here is median total cash compensation, which is equal to base salaries plus annual incentive awards, for CRNAs, by year, according to the survey:

2020 base hourly rate: $89.62

2020 TCC hourly rate: $90.65

2021 base hourly rate: $90.72

2021 TCC hourly rate: $91.68

2022 base hourly rate: $94.08

2022 TCC hourly rate: $95.57

2023 base hourly rate: $102.91

2023 TCC hourly rate: $104.77