Compensation for 10 advanced practitioner specialties

Advanced practice provider compensation has continued to trend upward across all specialties tracked, according to one new survey.

The finding is from an annual advanced practitioner compensation survey from Chicago-based consulting firm SullivanCotter.

The survey is based on information from 816 organizations representing more than 124,000 individual advanced practice providers and more than 3,400 advanced practitioner leaders from across the U.S. Results of the survey were released on Nov. 15.

SullivanCotter publishes data on more than 130 specialties. Here is median total cash compensation, which is equal to base salaries plus annual incentive awards, for 10 of them:

Note: Data is nurse practitioner/physician assistant combined (except certified registered nurse anesthetist).

CRNA

$217,913

Emergency medicine

$142,001

General surgery

$135,294

Oncology — hematology and oncology

$135,200

Orthopedic Surgery — general

$134,592

Urgent care

$132,646

Hospitalist — internal medicine

$130,000

Cardiology — general



$128,773

Family medicine

$128,627

Internal Medicine

$126,880