Clinical lab tech pay by state

Average annual wages for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians vary across states, with the national mean estimated at $59,130, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Here are the mean annual wages for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians in 50 states and Washington, D.C., listed in descending order of pay.

1. New York: $76,110

2. Connecticut: $73,960

3. Oregon: $73,020

4. New Hampshire: $72,870

5. New Jersey: $70,100

6. California: $68,820

7. District of Columbia: $68,090

8. Alaska: $66,680

9. Rhode Island: $65,860

10. Hawaii: $65,650

11. Washington: $65,180

12. Vermont: $64,570

13. Massachusetts: $64,530

14. Delaware: $63,880

15. Colorado: $63,600

16. Montana: $63,400

17. Nevada: $63,380

18. Minnesota: $63,130

19. Maine: $60,860

20. Illinois: $59,470

21. North Dakota: $59,240

22. Maryland: $58,820

23. Ohio: $57,370

24. Louisiana: $57,100

25. Pennsylvania: $56,920

26. Virginia: $56,900

27. Tennessee: $56,750

28. Georgia: $56,670

29. West Virginia: $56,610

30. Wisconsin: $56,490

31. Nebraska: $56,380

32. Michigan: $55,620

33. Florida: $55,480

34. Texas: $54,790

35. Wyoming: $54,400

36. Kansas: $54,230

37. Arizona: $54,040

38. Missouri: $53,140

39. Kentucky: $53,010

40. North Carolina: $52,940

41. South Dakota: $52,640

42. Iowa: $52,420

43. Indiana: $52,200

44. Oklahoma: $51,790

45. Utah: $51,300

46. Idaho: $51,140

47. South Carolina: $50,410

48. New Mexico: $50,320

49. Arkansas: $50,030

50. Alabama: $48,000

51. Mississippi: $43,870





