Clinical lab tech pay by state

Average annual wages for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians vary across states, with the national mean estimated at $59,130, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Here are the mean annual wages for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians in 50 states and Washington, D.C., listed in descending order of pay.
1. New York: $76,110
2. Connecticut: $73,960
3. Oregon: $73,020
4. New Hampshire: $72,870
5. New Jersey: $70,100
6. California: $68,820
7. District of Columbia: $68,090
8. Alaska: $66,680
9. Rhode Island: $65,860
10. Hawaii: $65,650
11. Washington: $65,180
12. Vermont: $64,570
13. Massachusetts: $64,530
14. Delaware: $63,880
15. Colorado: $63,600
16. Montana: $63,400
17. Nevada: $63,380
18. Minnesota: $63,130
19. Maine: $60,860
20. Illinois: $59,470
21. North Dakota: $59,240
22. Maryland: $58,820
23. Ohio: $57,370
24. Louisiana: $57,100
25. Pennsylvania: $56,920
26. Virginia: $56,900
27. Tennessee: $56,750
28. Georgia: $56,670
29. West Virginia: $56,610
30. Wisconsin: $56,490
31. Nebraska: $56,380
32. Michigan: $55,620
33. Florida: $55,480
34. Texas: $54,790
35. Wyoming: $54,400
36. Kansas: $54,230
37. Arizona: $54,040
38. Missouri: $53,140
39. Kentucky: $53,010
40. North Carolina: $52,940
41. South Dakota: $52,640
42. Iowa: $52,420
43. Indiana: $52,200
44. Oklahoma: $51,790
45. Utah: $51,300
46. Idaho: $51,140
47. South Carolina: $50,410
48. New Mexico: $50,320
49. Arkansas: $50,030
50. Alabama: $48,000
51. Mississippi: $43,870