9 recent investments in hospital employee retention, recruitment

Several states, hospitals and health systems have made investments to retain and recruit employees as the nation deals with a major workforce shortage.

Nine investments in the healthcare workforce so far this month, as reported on by Becker's:

1. South Carolina hospital offers employees up to $10K for homebuyer assistance

Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital has created a homebuyer assistance program to help staff purchase a home or refinance mortgages, with up to $10,000 in assistance.

2. Mayo Clinic to give employees 2% raises, less than national trend

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will provide its employees with a 2 percent raise in 2022 with a 2.75 multiplier, which equals the raise they received in 2020 before the pandemic and is less than the national trend, the Post Bulletin reported Jan. 18.

3. UC Health bumps up minimum wage to $15 an hour

University of Cincinnati Health has boosted minimum wage to $15 an hour and is providing market pay adjustments and an incentive program for employees, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Jan. 10.

4. Texas hospital offers nurses $20K sign-on bonuses at recruiting event

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System offered up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses for nurses at a recruiting event Jan. 12 at Shoreline Hospital.

6. New York governor announces $10B investment in state healthcare workforce

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Jan. 5 announced a $10 billion, multiyear investment in healthcare, which includes $4 billion for wages and bonuses for healthcare workers.

7. Connecticut $34M relief program to cover lost wages, other expenses for essential workers

Connecticut Comptroller Natalie Braswell and the general assembly's labor committee released a $34 million relief program Jan. 3 for essential workers, which covers lost wages, out-of-pocket medical expenses and COVID-19 burial costs, the CT Mirror reported.

8. Billings Clinic recruiting nurses from overseas

Billings (Mont.) Clinic is hiring international nurses through a partnership with Avant Healthcare Professionals, a Florida-based company that provides international nurses to healthcare organizations in the U.S., spokesperson Zach Benoit told Becker's.

9. Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont offering sign-on, community referral bonuses

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn., is offering a sign-on incentive for nurses and a community referral bonus for all open positions as part of its latest recruitment efforts.