Texas hospital offering $20K sign-on bonus

Corpus Christi (Texas)-based Christus Spohn Health System is offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses at a nurse recruiting event Jan. 12. The event will be held at its Shoreline Hospital. 

The hospital is seeking dozens of nurses, ranging from new graduates to experienced nurses. The sign-on bonus amount will vary based on experience, the system said

Nurse managers will be on-site at the recruiting event to speak with potential candidates. The health system is asking those interested in attending to RSVP

