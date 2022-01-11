Texas hospital offering $20K sign-on bonus

Corpus Christi (Texas)-based Christus Spohn Health System is offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses at a nurse recruiting event Jan. 12. The event will be held at its Shoreline Hospital.

The hospital is seeking dozens of nurses, ranging from new graduates to experienced nurses. The sign-on bonus amount will vary based on experience, the system said.

Nurse managers will be on-site at the recruiting event to speak with potential candidates. The health system is asking those interested in attending to RSVP.