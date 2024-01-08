Shrinking readmission rates: Methodist's psychiatric director talks goals for 2024

On top of external challenges like workforce shortages and declining reimbursement rates, behavioral health programs face their own set of challenges for 2024.

While improving patient care is a top priority for all health systems, Houston Methodist is also taking a hard look at its psychiatric readmission rates for 2024.

It is also prioritizing not only internal statistics, but external rankings and measures that represent the system's successes to the rest of the country.

Heather Chung, PhD, MSN, RN, associate chief nursing officer and director of psychiatric services at Houston Methodist, spoke with Becker's about her priorities and challenges for 2024.

Question: What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Dr. Heather Chung: We are developing initiatives to improve our organization's ranking in Vizient.

Q: What is your system/team prioritizing this year?

HC: We are prioritizing quality care and readmission rates.

Q: What are the biggest challenges you anticipate facing this year?

HC: The biggest challenge will be measuring the impact of our mammoth (powered) interventions.

