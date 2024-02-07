'Overcrowded is par for the course': Physicians on Atlanta's healthcare system strain

Atlanta's healthcare system is routinely operating under significant strain — a situation physicians, patients and local officials worry could lead to larger problems, NBC News reported Feb. 7.

Two of the city's hospitals — Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown — are often listed as "severely" or "dangerously" overcrowded on a statewide hub used by EMS and hospitals for care coordination efforts.

"Overcrowded is probably par for the course," Nataisia Terry, MD, medical director of the emergency department at Emory University Hospital Midtown, told NBC, adding the hospital has seen ED volumes surge in the past year.

Numerous reports have pointed to worsening capacity strain and barriers to healthcare access in the region after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in the fall of 2022. When Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System closed the 460-bed facility, at least a dozen of its affiliated facilities also closed. Hundreds of physicians who worked at practices near the hospital also moved, retired, or shut down their practices in the year after it closed, worsening access to primary care and other specialists.

Meanwhile, the city's population grew nearly by nearly 67,000 from 2022 to 2023.

NBC spoke with Michelle Cooke, MD, who previously worked at a Wellstar office and has since opened a private practice. Many of her patients, she told the news outlet, haven't seen a doctor in more than a year because of difficulties in finding appointments.

"Unfortunately, I think we're going to see a huge rise in morbidity and mortality, just because a year of people not getting their blood pressure checked, a year of not getting appropriate cancer screenings, like mammograms, pap smears — so much of that builds up that we're going to see terrible effects in the next five to 10 years," Dr. Cooke told the news outlet.