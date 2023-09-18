Oregon State Hospital in immediate jeopardy

Salem-based Oregon State Hospital has been cited by CMS with immediate jeopardy after inspectors found safety issues related to secure medical transport, The Lund Report reported Sept. 16.

Oregon Health Authorities did not disclose if the inspection was triggered by the recent escape and recapture of patient Christopher Pray. An agency press release said, "The surveyor cited issues related to the secure medical transport of patients, including patients who are currently involved in the criminal justice system or are under the supervision of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board."

The hospital has 23 days to fix the issues. On Sept. 15, Oregon State Hospital Superintendent Dolly Matteucci said in the release, "We are taking steps right away to reduce the possibility that an unauthorized leave could occur during transport and potentially put themselves, staff or members of the community at risk."