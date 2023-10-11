Kentucky hospital locks down after report of armed suspect

A hospital in London, Ky., went into lockdown the evening of Oct. 10 because of a report of an armed suspect, which was unfounded, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader, a local news outlet.

A spokesperson told Becker's that CHI Saint Joseph Health-Saint Joseph London began the lockdown because of "a credible threat to a patient," before law enforcement determined there was no threat.

The hospital did not answer Becker's questions about whether patient care was disrupted or if operations were rescheduled, but a spokesperson said "the safety of our patients and our caregivers is our top priority."