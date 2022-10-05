Greenwood Leflore Hospital to close labor and delivery unit

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is permanently closing its labor and delivery unit, Super Talk Mississippi Media reported Oct. 5.

"If you are having contractions, make arrangements to visit another hospital that is providing labor and delivery services," a Facebook post from the hospital read. "For the health and safety of you and your unborn child, it is vital that before you have adequate time to get to another hospital."

The move comes after the hospital laid off 40 workers and halted some services, including labor and delivery, last month.