Denver hospital temporarily closes after heat goes out

Denver-based AdventHealth Porter temporarily suspended all services and closed its emergency department after the boiler went out, leaving the facility with no heat or hot water, Fox affiliate KDVR reported Oct. 30.

The hospital is rescheduling all surgeries and procedures from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. Current patients are being transported to nearby facilities, and no new patients will be accepted.

"It was basically brought on by the cold snap that we had yesterday. It had overtaxed the single boiler that we were running on last night," Todd Folkenberg, CEO of AdventHealth Porter, told KDVR. "We actually have a boiler that we ordered two weeks ago that's en route to Texas, and it should get here tomorrow night. It's a question mark as of right now when they'll hook up that boiler, but we're counting in hours and days, not weeks."