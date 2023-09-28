Revamped heart program taps new leader

The Miami Transplant Institute's heart transplant program, which was shuttered from March to July, has named Hari Mallidi, MD, as chief, the Miami Herald reported Sept. 27.

Dr. Mallidi, a thoracic surgeon who heads cardiac surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, will join the Miami Transplant Institute in mid-November. He replaced Matthias Loebe, MD, who was released from his duties in February after the United Network for Organ Sharing said it would investigate at least one patient death.

The institute — which is jointly run by Jackson Health System, a public safety-net system based in Miami, and the University of Miami's UHealth — abruptly halted its adult heart transplant program in March to undergo review by the UNOS. Investigators visited the transplant center in April after complaints about poor patient outcomes, including infection and death, following heart transplants, as well as a complaint about poor patient selection for the hospital's left ventricular assist device procedure. In July, the program was cleared of deficiencies, but has not yet reopened, according to reports.

Dr. Mallidi will take on a larger role than his predecessor, serving as the system chief of cardiac surgery at Jackson Health and director of the Jackson Heart Institute, and becoming a faculty member of the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine.