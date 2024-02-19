Only 6 states rank for vascular surgery: Healthgrades

Only six states and 24 hospitals were recognized for vascular care in the latest Healthgrades ranking.

Healthgrades used Medicare patient outcome data from the CMS provider analysis and review for inpatient hospitals from 2020 through 2022. To be considered for a vascular surgery ranking, each state needed more than seven hospitals to be evaluated based on patient outcomes. States with between seven and 10 eligible hospitals had three facilities ranked and states with 11 or more had five facilities ranked.

Here are the top hospitals for vascular surgery:

California

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

Riverside Community Hospital

Memorial Medical Center (Modesto)

Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Sutter Medical Center-Ose Adams Medical Pavilion (Sacramento)

Florida

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce)

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Missouri

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

Mercy Hospital Joplin

Research Medical Center (Kansas City)

Ohio

Mercy Saint Anne Hospital (Toledo)

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital (Cincinnati)

Tennessee

Holston Valley Medical Center (Kingsport)

TriStar Summit Medical Center (Hermitage)

Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell)

Texas

Medical City Plano

Corpus Christi Medical Center-Bay Area

Medical City Denton

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Covenant Medical Center (Lubbock)