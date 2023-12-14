NYU Langone taps system director of cardio-oncology

NYU Langone Health in New York City has appointed Michelle Bloom, MD, as system director of its cardio-oncology program, effective Dec. 1.

Dr. Bloom comes to NYU Langone from Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital where she served as co-director of the cardio-oncology program, director of outpatient services at the hospital's heart failure and cardiomyopathy center, and associate professor of medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine.

In her new role, Dr. Bloom will work to expand NYU Langone's cardio-oncology services. The systemwide program unites cardiologists, oncologists, immunologists and researchers from NYU Langone Heart and the Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Dr. Bloom was also appointed a professor of medicine and member of the cardiology division at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine. She has a secondary faculty appointment at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, according to a Dec. 13 news release.