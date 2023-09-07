Atrium Health Levine Children's gets $2.5M gift from former NFL player

Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C., has received a $2.5 million gift from former NFL player Greg Olsen, which will help fund its pediatric heart program, according to a Sept. 7 news release.

The funding will support advancements in the hospital's neurodevelopmental program, children’s high-acuity monitoring program as well as for its pediatric Fontan clinic.

A portion of the funding will also be used to establish an endowed chair, which will allow the hospital to "not only recruit and retain the best and brightest in congenital heart care, but to recognize faculty with honor and distinction," Gonzalo Wallis, MD, chief of pediatric cardiology and medical director of the pediatric heart failure and transplant program at Atrium Health Levine Children's, stated.