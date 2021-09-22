4 newly launched heart centers, clinics

Four hospitals and health systems have recently launched heart centers or specially heart clinics.

Here are announcements Becker's has covered since June 25, starting with the most recent:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has received approval to build a 167,000-square-foot cardiovascular institute at its NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital campus in Glenview. It will serve as the health system's central location for elective cardiovascular procedures, catheterizations and interventions, as well as structural heart procedures and electrophysiology studies.

2. Northeast Georgia Health System has launched the Georgia Heart Institute. The new institute will collaborate with aligned practices including the cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, and the vascular surgeons of Longstreet Clinic, among others.

3. Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calf., a Cedars-Sinai affiliate, has launched the Helen and Will Webster Heart and Vascular Center. The new center will allow the hospital to boost its cardiac patient capacity by 30 percent, and expedite time to treatment.

4. The University of California San Diego has received a $3.25 million donation from philanthropists Steven Strauss and Lise Wilson to establish the city's first cardiomyopathy center. The center will focus on identifying new tools for diagnosis and prevention of the condition, the development of new treatment options, and educating the next generation of physicians and scientists. It will be located at the university's medical school, within the cardiovascular institute.