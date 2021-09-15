Illinois health system building heart institute

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has received approval to build a 167,000-square-foot cardiovascular institute at its NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital campus in Glenview.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, with construction slated to start in early 2022, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

It will serve as the health system's central location for elective cardiovascular procedures, catheterizations and interventions, as well as structural heart procedures and electrophysiology studies. It will include six new operating rooms and nine labs.

"Our new heart center will further promote interdisciplinary care by enhancing the opportunity for clinicians to practice alongside one another, and in the process, improve the patient experience, physician retention and recruitment,” said Hyde Russell, MD, chief of NorthShore's division of cardiac surgery and co-director of its cardiovascular institute. “Our expanded program will offer minimally invasive therapies, which are fundamental to a patient’s quick return to independent living, activity and wellness; and also significant investment in rapidly evolving technologies to help meet patient needs.”

NorthShore said it chose the Glenbrook Hospital campus to house the heart center for its central location within the health system's service area.