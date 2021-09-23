Iowa's Mercy Cedar Rapids breaks ground on new heart center

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids (Iowa) is breaking ground on a new heart center Sept. 23, according to CBS and Fox affiliate KGAN.

"Mercy Cedar Rapids is set to break ground on its long-envisioned, freestanding facility dedicated to advanced heart and vascular care," said Karen Vander Sanden, public relations specialist with Mercy Cedar Rapids. "The Heart Center at Mercy is designed to be Linn County's largest and most comprehensive such facility, offering integrated, patient-centered care and state-of-the-art technology."

The heart center is expected to open in 2023.