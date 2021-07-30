10 top cardiology stories in July

A round-up of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery for 2021-22 was Becker's most-read cardiology story in July.

Here are the top 10 cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in July, starting with the most popular:

1. 10 best hospitals for cardiology, ranked by US News

2. Duke 1st in US to implant new artificial heart

3. 16 cardiology 'firsts' in 2021

4. 4 cardiovascular organizations issue call to improve clinician well-being

5. Michigan woman says her Apple Watch provided early warning of deadly heart attack

6. Northwestern 1st in US to use 3D device that offers images from inside the heart

7. Geisinger debuts sports cardiology program

8. Why machines won't improve the patient experience, per Mount Sinai's cardiac ICU director

9. Echocardiograms may predict which COVID-19 patients are at risk of developing heart issues, Johns Hopkins researchers find

10. 4 recent heart care partnerships