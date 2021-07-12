4 recent heart care partnerships

Here are four partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced recently.

1. A partnership between three health systems is bringing Grand Rapids, Mich., its second open-heart surgery program. Cardiovascular Network of Western Michigan — the developing partnership between Wyoming, Mich.-based Metro Health; Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor; and Mercy Health, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health — will oversee the heart program.

2. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health signed a risk-based deal with Medtronic to improve outcomes for heart failure patients.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Heart launched its first cardiology fellowship program, sponsored by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis.

4. New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System partnered to expand access to heart and liver transplant care. The partnership, announced July 12, combines NYU Langone's transplant program with Atlantic's heart care program.