Ascension launches heart fellowship at Tennessee hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Heart will train the next generation of cardiologists with the launch of a cardiology fellowship program, according to a May 3 announcement shared with Becker's.

It's the hospital's first Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited fellowship, and was sponsored by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine.

The first cohort of the three-year program will start in summer 2022. Fellows will spend time at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses.

The fellowship, which will recruit participants from U.S. residency programs, will be directed by Timir Paul, MD, PhD. Dr. Paul joins Ascension Saint Thomas Heart from East Tennessee State University's medical school, where he served as director of interventional cardiology, among other leadership roles.

"We are honored to play a part in educating the next generation of cardiologists," said Geoffrey Smallwood, MD, chief academic officer at Ascension Saint Thomas. "In addition to gaining extensive hands-on experience in the nation's healthcare capital, our fellows will benefit from the mentorship and example of our compassionate, dedicated and innovative caregivers."

