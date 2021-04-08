Michigan health systems partner to expand heart surgery access

A partnership between three health systems will soon bring Grand Rapids, Mich., its second open-heart surgery program, MiBIz reported April 6.

Last month, the state's health department approved a certificate-of-need submitted by Wyoming, Mich.-based Metro Health Hospital, greenlighting Metro Health to move forward with an open-heart surgery program in Grand Rapids.

Cardiovascular Network of Western Michigan — the developing partnership between Metro Health, Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor and Mercy Health, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health — will oversee the heart program. As part of the network's agreement, which is still being finalized, the partners will share expertise and medical staff.

In the certificate-of-need submitted by Metro Health, which has since been approved by the state, the health system estimated 311 heart surgeries would be completed annually, including coronary artery bypass, cardiac valve repair or replacement, and repairing birth defects.

Prior to the approval, Grand Rapids had one open heart surgery program through Spectrum Health.

"This is a significant development for Western Michigan," Peter Hahn, MD, CEO of Metro Health, told MiBiz. "In competition and collaboration, the ultimate winners are patients."

