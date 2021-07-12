Atlantic Health System, NYU Langone team up on organ transplant program

New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System have partnered to expand access to heart and liver transplant care.



The partnership, announced July 12, combines NYU Langone's transplant program with Atlantic's heart care program.



As part of the affiliation, eligible patients can receive pre and post-transplant care at two of Atlantic's hospitals: Morristown Medical Center for heart transplants and Overlook Medical Center for liver transplants. All surgeries will be performed at NYU Langone Transplant Institute.

"This new affiliation will strengthen our nationally ranked cardiac program, while significantly enhancing our ability to care for patients with advanced liver disease," said Brian Gragnolati, CEO and president of Atlantic Health System. "Our patients will now have the combination of access to one of the nation's leading transplantation programs, with expert care in both New York and close to home in New Jersey that will ensure continuity of care and the best outcomes."

Atlantic Health System's heart failure program is led by Abshishek Singh, MD, PhD, who is board certified in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. For liver transplant services at Overlook, Harmit Kalia, DO, director of liver transplant outreach at NYU Langone, will oversee care while continuing to practice at NYU Langone.



