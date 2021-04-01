Spectrum strikes value-based deal with Medtronic

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health signed a risk-based deal with Medtronic to improve outcomes for heart failure patients, the health system said March 31.

The deal will focus on heart patients who receive a cardiac resynchronization therapy device from Medtronic under a financial accountability program. The devices use an algorithm to regularly evaluate a patient's heart rhythm and adjust therapy as needed. In clinical trials, the algorithm has been shown to reduce the risk of 30-day readmissions for heart failure and improve patient survival.

To assess the device's real-world benefits for Spectrum patients, the two organizations will create a program to automatically identify readmissions among this patient population.

Spectrum said it plans to create and launch additional value-based healthcare programs with Medtronic to improve care and lower costs for patients in West Michigan.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on cardiology:

Az. Dignity hospital opens heart arrhythmia center

Heart associations update guidance on heart failure treatment

4 recent heart care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.