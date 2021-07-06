Michigan woman says her Apple Watch provided early warning of deadly heart attack

A Michigan woman who had a widowmaker heart attack — a type of heart attack just 12 percent of people survive — said her Apple Watch alerted her to an elevated heart rate, local ABC affiliate WZZM 13 reported July 5.

On April 22, Diana Feenstra, a woman from Norton Shores, said her Apple Watch alerted her of a heart rate of 169 beats per minute, despite no vigorous exercise.

Ms. Feenstra went to an urgent care clinic where an EKG showed she had a recent heart attack without realizing it. Further analysis determined she had a so-called widowmaker heart attack, which is caused when the left anterior descending artery is fully blocked.

"Unlike men who feel an elephant on their chest many times, a woman's heart attack symptoms are very different," Ms. Feenstra told the news outlet. "I had pain going down my left hand, I had a little swelling in my left foot, I had indigestion, and I just explained it away as acid reflux that I might have picked up later in life. The biggest thing was pain in my neck and shoulder, and I figured I had vacuumed and put my muscles out of whack somehow."

Ms. Feenstra had a stent procedure and is recovering well.



"The heart is building up its stamina and I am so happy," she told WZZM 13. "I think God used that watch to alert me to the fact that my heart wasn't functioning properly."