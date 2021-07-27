10 best hospitals for cardiology, ranked by US News

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery 2021-22 ranking July 27, with Cleveland Clinic earning the top spot.

U.S. News evaluated 592 hospitals for the annual heart hospitals ranking, naming the top 50 that treat patients with complex heart and vascular cases such as transplants, pacemakers, defibrillators and other implant devices.

Here are the top 10 hospitals named to U.S. News' 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery:

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

8. Stanford Health Care - Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

9. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

10. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

To view U.S. News' full methodology, click here.