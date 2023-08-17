Voters to decide on $2.5B Harris Health bond

Harris County, Texas, commissioners approved an election for a $2.5 billion bond for Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health's upgrades and expansion project, the Houston Chronicle reported Aug. 17.

County residents will vote on whether to approve the funding in November. The system will use the bond to rebuild Houston-based LBJ Hospital to make it a level-one trauma center. The hospital would undergo $433 million in renovations.

Additionally, Harris Health would use the funding to build a new tower at Houston-based Ben Taub Hospital and extend the hospital's life span by 15 years.

The bond would cost the average homeowner in the county $6 per month.