Virginia health panel recommends denial of 50-bed hospital

A committee of the Virginia health department recommends denying Riverside Health System's plan to build a 50-bed hospital in Isle of Wight County, according to local news station WAVY.

The committee said that its analysis found that building the $100 million hospital would unnecessarily duplicate services in the region.



The Virginia Health Department commissioner can still approve the project despite the committee's recommendation.

"We are deeply disappointed by the initial recommendation," Riverside Health System CEO Bill Downey told WAVY. "Thousands of residents, the leadership and first responders across Isle of Wight and Surry counties made clear their support, both in personal testimony and in written signature, for Riverside Smithfield Hospital."

In October, the health system filed a certificate of need to build the facility. The proposal calls for a facility with 34 medical-surgical beds, 10 intensive care unit beds and six obstetrics beds. It also would contain an emergency department and offer diagnostic, procedural and physician services.