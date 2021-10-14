Riverside Health System proposes 50-bed hospital in Virginia

Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va., is planning to build a 50-bed hospital in Virginia, according to WTKR.

The health system filed a certificate-of-need application to build the facility, called Riverside Smithfield Hospital, in Isle of Wight County, according to 13 News Now. It is estimated to cost about $100 million.

If the certificate-of-need is approved, the hospital will house 50 beds, including 34 medical-surgical beds, 10 intensive care unit beds and six obstetrics beds. It also will contain an emergency department and offer diagnostic, procedural and physician services.

The goal is for the hospital to open by 2025.

"Riverside has served the citizens of the Isle of Wight community since its inception over 100 years ago, and this project builds upon this longstanding relationship," Riverside's CEO Bill Downey told WTKR. "It will improve access to affordable, high quality healthcare for a growing community, provide more timely EMS response, and offer patients a distinct choice for their care."