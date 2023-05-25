UPMC heart institute gets $7.5M gift

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation has received a $7.5 million gift from Acrisure, a financial technology and insurance company.

The donation will support the Heart Institute at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, helping it to elevate clinical care, research and the patient experience for children and families.

"This is a significant milestone for the foundation, the hospital, and most importantly, for the children and families receiving care within the Heart Institute," Rachel Petrucelli, president of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, said in a May 25 news release. "Acrisure's decision to help our hospital advance care and cures for heart patients was made with the utmost care, and with a sincere ambition to make a positive difference in people's lives."

The $7.5 million is the largest corporate gift ever received by UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation