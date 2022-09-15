Tenet opens South Carolina hospital

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has opened a 100-bed hospital in Fort Mill, S.C.

The new hospital, Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill, opened Sept. 7 and has six multispecialty operating rooms, 10 labor and delivery/recovery postpartum rooms, 10 intensive care unit beds and a medical/surgical unit.

Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill has about 300 employees. When the facility is fully staffed, it will have 500 workers, the hospital's CEO Chris Mitchell said, according to WSOC-TV.



The hospital is hosting several hiring events and offering sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 for select positions.