Mercy, Henry Ford + 11 hospitals planning expansions

Several hospital construction projects recently have been completed, announced or advanced. Becker's Hospital Review has reported on these seven since Feb. 1:

1. Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University and Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons plan to invest $2.5 billion over the next decade to transform Detroit's New Center district. The project will include a major expansion of Henry Ford Hospital and a medical research facility.

2. Salt Lake City-based University of Utah is moving forward with its $400 million hospital in West Valley City as its health system prepares to break ground in 2024. The West Valley City-based hospital will have an emergency room, primary care services, heart care, orthopedics, women's health services and mental health services.

3. District commissioners voted unanimously to put a $130 million construction bond request for the construction of a new hospital for Moses Lake, Wa.-based Samaritan Healthcare to a special election. If the bond is approved on the April 27 special election, property owners would pay an estimated $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value. If the bond is approved and construction begins this year, the project is expected to cost $225 million.

4. Mercy Health-Springfield (Ohio) plans to build a 50-unit employee housing complex on an old Mercy Hospital site, The hospital's 2,000 employees often commute from Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. The housing is designed to incentivize employees to relocate.

5. Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital, the state's lone public hospital, is planning a 10 year, $1.8 billion overhaul that remains mostly unfunded. A draft of the plan, which has not been finalized, includes a new surgical platform, a critical care tower with private rooms and a farmer's market.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital filed two construction permits to build the foundations of a 15-story outpatient clinic building and a 15-story clinical office building. The total construction cost of the two towers will exceed $1 billion. The buildings are part of St. Jude's five-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan.

7. Columbia-based University of Missouri Health reached a topping out milestone as it builds a 90-bed pediatric hospital it plans to open in 2024.

8. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center is building a 60-bed, five-story medical tower to meet growing patient demand. Construction is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2025.

9. Phoenix Children's Hospital is adding 97 beds at its Thomas campus as part of an expansion that will see the location increase its licensed bed capacity to about 500.

10. Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital plans to build a new off-campus emergency room in Marion, Iowa. UnityPoint competitor Des Moines, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center is also building an off-campus ER in Marion. Both health systems will finish construction in 2024.

11. Medical City McKinney (Texas) began work on a $17 million project to expand care for mothers and newborns. Construction on the multi-phase project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

12. Dunkirk, N.Y.-based Brooks-TLC Hospital is calling for a new $71 million hospital in Fredonia as part of a plan to save the hospital. Brooks-TLC lost more than $20 million in 2022.

13. The Health Affairs Committee of Columbia-based University of Missouri aims to move forward with a $70 million expansion and renovation project. The health system is looking to budget about $51 million for renovations to its medical science building. By the winter of 2025 or 2026, the committee hopes to create a modernized lab area.