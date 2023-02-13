New York health system calls for $71M new hospital

Dunkirk, N.Y.-based Brooks-TLC Hospital is calling for a new $71 million hospital in Fredonia as part of a plan to save the hospital, The Buffalo News reported Feb. 12.

Brooks-TLC lost more than $20 million in 2022, and its current, aging hospital facility has been a drag on finances, according to The Buffalo News. The proposed facility would be 57,634 square feet and 15 beds, roughly half the size of the current facility.

A consultant for the health system estimates that if the Fredonia facility is not built, the system will lose at least $15 million a year through 2030.

If the facility in Fredonia is built, the consultant estimates that the annual losses will be trimmed down to $3.3 million. The plan would be covered by state funds that have already been awarded but not yet released.