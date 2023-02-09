Phoenix Children's to add almost 100 beds as part of expansion

Phoenix Children's Hospital is adding 97 beds at its Thomas campus as part of an expansion that will see the location increase its licensed bed capacity to approximately 500.

The project will also include the addition of 60 clinical rooms as well as increased office space and an expansion of its sleep lab, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the health system.

The expansion is focused on the 10th and 11th floors of the patient care tower. The 10th floor is already open and the 11th is scheduled to be operational in summer 2024.

As well as the increase in capacity at the Thomas campus, Phoenix Children's is planning to expand over the next 18 months with the opening of its Avondale, East Valley and Arrowhead locations, the release said.

Phoenix Children's on Nov. 28 reported a nine-month loss of $120.5 million.