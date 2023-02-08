St. Jude files moves forward with $1B expansion project

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital filed two construction permits to build the foundations of a 15-story outpatient clinic building and a 15-story clinical office building, the Memphis Business Journal reported Feb. 7.

The total construction cost of the two towers will exceed $1 billion. The buildings are part of St. Jude's five-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan.

The foundation of the outpatient clinic tower will cost more than $40 million and the clinical office building will cost $34 million.

"This project was originally announced in July 2022 as part of an increase in funding from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion for construction, renovation and capital needs outlined in the 2022-27 St. Jude Strategic Plan," a St. Jude spokesperson told the Memphis Business Journal. "The strategic plan represents the largest expansion in the more than 60-year history of St. Jude."