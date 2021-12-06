IU Health opens $557M hospital

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health opened its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital to patients Dec. 5.

The new facility, which is on the Indiana University Regional Academic Health Center campus, replaces its former hospital, IU Health Bloomington (Ind.).

After all patients were transferred to the new facility, the emergency department at the old IU Health Bloomington facility closed, according to the Herald Times.

The 622,000-square-foot hospital houses private inpatient rooms, an updated ED, a cancer infusion center and a women's center. It also offers outpatient services, trauma services and educational opportunities for medical students.