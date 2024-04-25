How 6 health systems are spending donations

From hospital construction projects to launching hospital-at-home programs, here are how six health systems are spending donation funds, as reported by Becker's since April 11:

1. Corpus Christi, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital received a multimillion-dollar gift to support its heart center. The funds will be used to complete construction of the center's procedural suite, which includes two operating rooms, two cardiac catheterization laboratories and a 10-bed cardiac intensive care unit. An additional 25 beds will be added to the cardiac intensive care unit. The donation was given by Dobson Family Foundations, Las Aguilas Enterprises and individual Dobson family members.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a hospital-at-home program thanks to a $2.7 million donation from the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation. The health system rolled out the program in March at its coastal North Carolina region and said the ideal patient is one likely to need four days or fewer of inpatient care.

3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital broke ground on a 12-floor tower that will house the health system's surgery, neuroscience and transplant service lines. The building will be called the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower, in honor of the Taneja Family Foundation, which recently provided the largest-ever donation to the Tampa General Hospital Foundation.

Tampa General is also planning to open a new center focusing on men's health after receiving a $6.5 million donation from Jagadamba Chivukula, MD, and Krishna Chivukula.

4. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare received a $20 million donation to expand its "Just Imagine" campaign that supports Parkinson's disease research and programs. The donation came from the estate of Elizabeth Cressman, MD, PhD, and will also help with attracting, recruiting and training Parkinson's disease specialists.

5. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, has raised more than $93 million in six years to support the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. The Jellison Cancer Institute includes an eight-story inpatient and surgical oncology tower that provides patients with the full continuum of modern cancer care — from diagnosis and intervention to survivorship care — under one roof. The outpatient cancer pavilion is currently under construction and slated to open in late 2025. It will house an expanded breast health center with diagnostic imaging technology, outpatient surgery, brachytherapy, radiation oncology and infusion.

6. Hilo (Hawaii) Benioff Medical Center broke ground on an $80 million expansion project that will bring a 19-bed intensive care unit and 36 additional beds to the hospital. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Lynne Benioff donated $150 million to Hawaii Pacific Health, Hilo Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health to help increase healthcare access in Hawaii. Of the donation, $50 million was dedicated to Hilo Benioff, with a portion of the funds being invested into the expansion project.