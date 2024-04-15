Florida system raises $93M for cancer institute

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, has raised more than $93 million in six years to support the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute.

The Jellison Cancer Institute includes an eight-story inpatient and surgical oncology tower that provides patients with the full continuum of modern cancer care — from diagnosis and intervention to survivorship care — under one roof.

The outpatient cancer pavilion is currently under construction and slated to open in late 2025. It will house an expanded breast health center with diagnostic imaging technology, outpatient surgery, brachytherapy, radiation oncology and infusion.

"Philanthropic support has played a vitally important role in the development of the Jellison Cancer Institute and the many expanded programs and services essential to providing comprehensive cancer care," Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder, said in an April 15 news release.

The campaign is the largest in the foundation's 48-year history.