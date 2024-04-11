$80M hospital expansion breaks ground following Salesforce CEO's donation

Hilo (Hawaii) Benioff Medical Center broke ground April 10 on an $80 million expansion project.

The expansion project will bring a 19-bed intensive care unit and 36 additional beds to the hospital, according to an April 10 Hilo Benioff Medical Center news release shared with Becker's.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Lynne Benioff donated $150 million in March to Hawaii Pacific Health, Hilo Medical Center, and San Francisco-based UCSF Health to help increase healthcare access in Hawaii.

Of the donation, $50 million was dedicated to Hilo Benioff, with a portion of the funds being invested into the expansion project. The Hawaii state legislature also awarded $50 million to the project in 2023, which was handed over to the hospital this March.

The 66,000-square-foot expansion project will span three floors and is expected to be complete by spring of 2026.

Hilo Benioff Medical Center comprises 166 acute care beds and 45 long-term care beds. It has 1,500 employees and 250 providers, provider assistants, and advanced practice registered nurses across 33 specialties, the release said.