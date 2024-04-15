Tampa General plans men's health center after $6.5M gift

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is planning to open a new center focusing on men's health after receiving a $6.5 million donation from Jagadamba Chivukula, MD, and Krishna Chivukula.

The Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula Men's Health Center will provide "seamless, coordinated, comprehensive primary and preventive care for male patients," according to an April 10 Tampa General news release.

The center will serve as a complement to Tampa-based USF Health's Pamela Muma Women's Health Center, which opened in 2019, the release said. That center is driven by a partnership between the health systems.

Tampa General is evaluating locations and developing plans for the men's health center, according to the release. Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, and the center is projected to open in 2025.