Novant Health launches 'hospital at home' with $2.7M donation

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a hospital-at-home program thanks to a $2.7 million donation.

The health system rolled out the program in March at its coastal North Carolina region, and said the ideal patient is one likely to need four days or fewer of inpatient care.

"We've received very positive feedback from our initial patients, who have expressed gratitude for being able to be in their own beds and enjoy home-cooked meals," said Christy Spivey, RN, BSN, senior director of hospital-based medicine for Novant Health's coastal region, in an April 23 statement. "We know from our peers across the country that these programs demonstrate strong healthcare outcomes and significantly enhance the patient experience."

Patients, who are monitored by technology around the clock, have 24/7 access to a remotely located registered nurse, receive at least two visits a day from paramedics, and meet virtually with a physician once daily. The program treats patients with chronic disease flare-ups or other "lower-risk conditions" or who are recovering from surgery.

The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation provided $2.7 million to help with operational startup costs. Novant Health received a waiver from CMS for the program in 2021.