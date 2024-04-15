Norton Healthcare receives $20M donation for Parkinson's programs expansion

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare has received a $20 million donation to expand its "Just Imagine" campaign that supports Parkinson's disease research and programs.

The donation came from the estate of Elizabeth Cressman, MD, PhD, and will also help with attracting, recruiting and training Parkinson's disease specialists. Dr. Cressman passed away in 2021. Her husband, Frederick Cressman, MD, passed away in January 2010 after battling Parkinson's disease for seven years, according to an April 15 Norton Healthcare news release.

Prior to her passing, Dr. Cressman donated $8 million to create the Cressman Critical Care Center at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in St. Matthews, Ky, and the Norton Neuroscience Institute Cressman Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center on the Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus in Louisville.

After the latest donation, Dr. Cressman's total contributions to Norton Healthcare are $28 million.

The $20 million gift will be used to expand Parkinson's disease programs at Cressman Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center and Cressman Parkinson's Research. The funding will also provide exercise groups to slow the disease progression of Parkinson's at the Norton Neuroscience Institute.





