Tampa General Hospital breaks ground on 12-floor tower

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital broke ground on a 12-floor tower that will house the health system's surgery, neuroscience and transplant service lines.

The 565,000-square-foot building will be adjacent to Tampa General's main campus and is expected to open in 2027, according to an April 15 news release from the health system.

The tower will feature 144 patient beds, 32 operating suits and expanded ICU capacity, the release said. There will be space for education and training, emergency response and sterile processing. Two floors will be reserved for growth.

The building will be called the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower, in honor of the Taneja Family Foundation, which recently provided the largest-ever donation to the Tampa General Hospital Foundation. Including the Taneja gift, the hospital foundation received more than $120 million in charitable contributions over the past two years.