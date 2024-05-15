AdventHealth Florida hospital to undergo $145M expansion

AdventHealth Winter Garden (Fla.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, is getting a $145 million expansion.

The around-105,000-square-foot expansion project, which will kick off construction this summer, will add 3 floors to the hospital's patient tower, 40 progressive care unit beds, and obstetrics and gynecology services, according to an AdventHealth May 15 news release shared with Becker's.

One of the floors will be for labor and delivery and will feature 10 postpartum beds, two cesarean section operating rooms, nine labor, delivery and recovery beds, and space for the addition of a level 2 neonatal intensive care unit. Additional operating rooms and a shell floor with room for 40 beds are also part of the expansion project, the release said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026 and will add more than 100 jobs to the hospital.





