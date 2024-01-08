7 hospital expansions in 6 days

Many hospitals and health systems have started their new year off by investing in growth.

Here are seven hospital and health system expansions that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 2:

1. New York City-based Maimonides Children's Hospital, part of Maimonides Health, has expanded its neonatal intensive care unit to support more neonatal care, patient beds and service access. The expansion brough 17 additional NICU beds to the hospital, making it a total of 48.

2. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center now has 175 beds after completing its $30 million, two-phase expansion project by adding 30 new beds to the center's critical care and medical-surgical units.

3. Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has unveiled a new patient tower. The tower is part of a $55 million multiyear project that brought 64 beds and 71,714 square feet to the hospital.

4. In 2024, Mayo Clinic's New Prague, Minn., cancer center is getting $9 million in expansion and renovation to create additional capacity for patients while also modernizing the facility.

5. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, a member of the University of Maryland Medical System, has revealed its new $134 million UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen. The new center comes on the heels of closure plans for Havre de Grace, Md.-based UM Harford Memorial Hospital. Both the new Medical Center Aberdeen and the newly expanded UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air will take over UM Harford Memorial's services.

6. Ludlow-based Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Massachusetts filed a $6 million proposal with the state to expand its hospital, which would add 7,260 square feet and 17 private rooms to the hospital, making its total room number 70.

7. Kimball (Neb.) Health Services has nearly wrapped its new $43 million hospital to provide updated care to the community. The hospital will bring larger patient rooms and hallways and be around 60,000 square feet, 40,000 square feet larger than the existing 20,000-square-foot hospital.