Massachusetts rehab hospital proposes $6M expansion

Ludlow-based Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Massachusetts filed a $6 million proposal with the state to expand its hospital, the Boston Business Journal reported Jan. 2.

The expansion would add 7,260 square feet and 17 private rooms, bringing the hospital's total number of rooms to 70.

In its request, Encompass wrote that 70% of its admissions in the last three years were for patients ages 65 and older and that the hospital reported a 95% occupancy rate in 2022. The new space would be meant to increase accessibility and availability to prevent delays in care.