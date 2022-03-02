5 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened, made advancements or announced plans for new hospitals in the last couple of weeks.

1. Norton Healthcare to open $70M hospital in underserved community

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is investing $70 million to build a new hospital in West Louisville, the area's first in over 100 years.

2. Atrium Health opens $150M hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Union West opened to the public Feb. 23 and includes 40 licensed beds and a 24/7 emergency department.

3. Mayo Clinic invests $785M in capital projects

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will invest $785 million to build a hospital in Wisconsin and expand hospitals in Minnesota and Florida.

4. Essentia Health to add 32 ICU beds to new $915M hospital

Citing a changed healthcare landscape, Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will add 32 intensive care unit beds to its Vision Northland hospital project.

5. $600M Michigan hospital to open in March

McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) will open its $600 million, 750,000-square-foot hospital March 6, the Lansing State Journal reported Feb. 18.