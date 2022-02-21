$600M Michigan hospital to open in March

McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) will open its $600 million, 750,000-square-foot hospital March 6, the Lansing State Journal reported Feb. 18.

The teaching hospital will have an expanded emergency department, intensive care unit, heart institute, and orthopedic and sports medicine units.

It will also have a staff library, outdoor spaces for patients and families, and a 650-car garage.

All inpatient services at McLaren's existing facilities nearby will transfer to the new facility when it opens. With the opening, two other facilities within the system eventually will close.

Construction began in 2018.