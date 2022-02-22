Mayo Clinic plans $432M Florida expansion

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is making a $432 million investment in a five-story expansion to its hospital in Jacksonville, Fla, to account for an increase in patient demand.

The project will create 121 new inpatient beds with 56 intensive care unit beds, according to a Feb. 22 news release. It will also have space for future growth.

When construction is finished, the hospital will span 1.4 million square feet and will consist of 13 floors and 428 patient beds.

"The expansion of our hospital will enable Mayo Clinic to offer outstanding, high-quality care to more patients with serious and complex illnesses," said Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida. "Designed to maximize flexibility, the expansion will facilitate new care models, accelerate digital innovation and enhance patient experience."

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 and will be completed in 2026.